Dorothy Carless
Dorothy Carless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00a037ab-901d-4b05-a694-6b349bc566c2
Dorothy Carless Tracks
Sort by
We three
Dorothy Carless
We three
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We three
Last played on
A Nightingale Sang
Dorothy Carless
A Nightingale Sang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Nightingale Sang
Last played on
A Journey To A Star
Dorothy Carless
A Journey To A Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Journey To A Star
Last played on
That lovely weekend
Dorothy Carless
That lovely weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That lovely weekend
Last played on
Autumn Nocturne
Dorothy Carless
Autumn Nocturne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn Nocturne
Last played on
That Lovely Weekend
Geraldo
That Lovely Weekend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That Lovely Weekend
Last played on
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Dorothy Carless
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A nightingale sang in Berkeley Square
Performer
Love is My Reason
Dorothy Carless
Love is My Reason
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is My Reason
Last played on
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
Geraldo & Dorothy Carless
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
Performer
Last played on
This Is No Laughing Matter
Dorothy Carless
This Is No Laughing Matter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Is No Laughing Matter
Last played on
Ragtime cowboy Joe
Dorothy Carless
Ragtime cowboy Joe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ragtime cowboy Joe
Last played on
Daddy
Dorothy Carless
Daddy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy
Last played on
Why don't you fall in love
Dorothy Carless
Why don't you fall in love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why don't you fall in love
Last played on
When The Wind Was Green
Dorothy Carless
When The Wind Was Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Wind Was Green
Last played on
Hello My Lover. Goodbye
Dorothy Carless
Hello My Lover. Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello My Lover. Goodbye
Last played on
That lovely weekend
Ted and Maria Heath, Geraldo and His Orchestra & Dorothy Carless
That lovely weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjs33.jpglink
That lovely weekend
Composer
Last played on
Dorothy Carless Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist