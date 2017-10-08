Quinta is the stage name of Katherine Mann, a London-based multi-instrumentalist, solo artist, composer and session player. She plays the violin, viola, musical saw, and keyboards. Mann's father nicknamed her "Quinta" when she was a baby; he was a teacher of Latin and Greek, and she was the fifth of five children.

Mann joined Bat for Lashes’ live line-up in 2007 and toured the UK and Europe the following year as part of Bat for Lashes’ Radiohead support tour. She was solo accompanist to Patrick Wolf on his Sundark Riverlight Acoustic World Tour during 2012.

Mann plays with Philip Selway, The Paper Cinema, and Marques Toliver, amongst others, and in 2009 released her debut album ‘My Sister Boudicca’ on the Tartaruga record label.