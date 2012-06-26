Amazing BabyFormed 2008
Amazing Baby
2008
Amazing Baby Biography
Amazing Baby was an American indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York in 2008. The band began as an after-work collaboration between Will Roan, Will Berman and Simon O'Connor, who had known one another from the Brooklyn music scene, and who were working at the same ringtone company.
The band's debut album Rewild was released in June, 2009.
O'Connor, Berman, and Roan wrote new material for their forthcoming album in 2010, tentatively titled "Ice Water", and are currently recording with the band and producer/engineer Emery Dobyns.
Amazing Baby Tracks
Headress
Amazing Baby
Headress
Headress
Kankra
Amazing Baby
Kankra
Kankra
Kankra (Pick and Mix Contender)
Amazing Baby
Kankra (Pick and Mix Contender)
Headdress (Pick n Mix Contender)
Amazing Baby
Headdress (Pick n Mix Contender)
beyonets
Amazing Baby
beyonets
beyonets
