Sìleas Biography (Wikipedia)
Sìleas (pronounced sheelis) is a Scottish harp duo. Patsy Seddon plays electric harp and gut-strung harp, and Mary Macmaster plays electric harp and metal-strung harp. They sing in Gaelic and English.
The name of the band is explained on the back cover of the debut album, Delighted with Harps. Sìleas na Ceapaich was an 18th-century Gaelic poet. Her praise of harp music led Seddon and Macmaster to take "Sìleas" as their professional name.
They were inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Planxty Crockerty / Domhnall Dubh Nan Gobhair
Dancing The Baby / Dolina MacKay
Mo Dhomhnallan Fhin
Castlebay scrap / stuarts rant
Laill Leathag
Margaret's Waltz/The Dark Island
Buain A Choirce/Laill Leathag (Walking Song)
Cameron Macfadyen/Dr Cameron's casebook/Miss Kirsten Lindsay Morrison
Tha sior Chaoineadh
Miss Ann Cameron/Amy's Rollerskates/Paddy's Leather Breeches
Cameron Macfadyen/Dr Cameron's casebook/Miss
Leannan a bh'agam
Leanan a bha Agam an Uiridh
Castlebay scrap
Medley
Lament for the Bishop of Argyll
Waltzes
