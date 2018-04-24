Bobby ScottUS musician & producer. Born 29 January 1937. Died 5 November 1990
Bobby Scott
1937-01-29
Bobby Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert William Scott (January 29, 1937 – November 5, 1990) was an American musician, record producer, and songwriter.
Bobby Scott Tracks
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother
