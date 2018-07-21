Spinnerette is an alternative rock band formed in 2007. The band consists of Brody Dalle (the Distillers), Tony Bevilacqua (the Distillers), Jack Irons (What Is This?, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Walk the Moon, Eleven, Pearl Jam) and Alain Johannes (What Is This?, Walk the Moon, Eleven, Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures). The band has been inactive since 2010 and its future is uncertain.