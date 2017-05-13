O'G3NE ( oh-JEEN) is a Dutch three-piece girl group. The group is made up of sisters Lisa, Amy, and Shelley Vol, the latter two of the three being fraternal twins.

In 2007, they represented the Netherlands in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2007 with the song "Adem in, adem uit" ("Breathe In, Breathe Out"). On 19 December 2014, they were announced as the winners of season five of The Voice of Holland, earning a recording contract with EMI. They became the first trio to win the competition on any international version of The Voice.

On 29 October 2016, it was announced that they would represent the Netherlands in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. On 2 March 2017, it was revealed that they would sing the song, "Lights and Shadows". They qualified from the semifinals and ultimately placed eleventh in the final, scoring 150 points.