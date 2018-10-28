Sergio Vallín LoeraBorn 26 May 1973
Sergio Vallín Loera
1973-05-26
Sergio Vallín Loera Biography (Wikipedia)
Sergio Vallín Loera (born May 26, 1972) is the lead guitarist of the Mexican band Maná. Vallín was born in Mexico City, where he lived for the first ten years of his life until he moved with his family to Aguascalientes, capital of the state of the same name. Thus he has nicknamed himself "Hidrocálido", after one of the demonyms for his adopted city.
Sergio Vallín Loera Tracks
Corazón espinado
Juan Diego Calleros Ramos
Corazón espinado
Corazón espinado
