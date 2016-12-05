Robert JordanBorn 17 October 1948. Died 16 September 2007
Robert Jordan
1948-10-17
Robert Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
James Oliver Rigney Jr. (October 17, 1948 – September 16, 2007), better known by his pen name Robert Jordan, was an American author of epic fantasy. He is best known for the Wheel of Time series, which comprises 14 books and a prequel novel. He is one of several writers to have written original Conan the Barbarian novels; his are highly acclaimed to this day. Rigney also wrote historical fiction under his pseudonym Reagan O'Neal, a western as Jackson O'Reilly, and dance criticism as Chang Lung. Additionally, he ghostwrote an "international thriller" that is still believed to have been written by someone else.
Robert Jordan Tracks
Bremania
Peter Cowdrey, BBC Concert Orchestra, Charles Mutter, Robert Jordan, Ileana Ruhemann & Barry Wordsworth
Composer
An Orkney Wedding, with Sunrise (RadiRo Festival)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Flute Concerto No. 1 (RadiRo Festival)
Malcolm Arnold
The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra (RadiRo Festival)
Benjamin Britten
Rodeo – Four Dance Episodes (RadiRo Festival)
Aaron Copland
Scotland The Brave
Robert Jordan
