Oliver Widmer (born 24 March 1965) is a Swiss operatic bass-baritone whose international career has encompassed lieder, opera, and oratorio. In 1998 he created the role of Jäger in Heinz Holliger's opera Schneewittchen.

Widmer was born in Zürich and studied first under his father, the baritone Kurt Widmer, at the City of Basel Music Academy. He made his debut as a recitalist in 1985 followed by further study under Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau at the Hochschule für Musik Berlin from 1986 to 1989. He has been a member of the Zurich Opera from the early 1990s. Widmer is married to the mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli.