TerranovaGerman Techno act. Formed 1996
Terranova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p056fzs1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00950dec-8f3a-4a17-9717-e7872a954d8b
Terranova Biography (Wikipedia)
Terranova is a German band based between Berlin and Paris made up of current members Fetisch and &me. Terranova are signed to Kompakt records. Terranova was formed in 1996 by Fetisch, Marco Meister and Kaos. They previously went under the moniker Turntable Terranova on the Compost label and sometimes as Edition Terranova. Their music is a fusion of punk rock, electronic, hip hop and House. They currently reside between Paris and Berlin and perform DJ sets worldwide. They have been constant collaborators with artists in the past, Cath Coffey, Nicolette Krebitz, Tricky, Ari Up, Mike Ladd, Khan, Snax, Billie Ray Martin e.a.
Terranova Tracks
Cosmochord (Pezzner Mix)
Labrador
Skin & Bones (Karl Friedrich Mix) (feat. Lydmor & Bon Homme)
Tell Me Why (Danny Daze Mix)
Tell Me Why
Restless (Danny Daze Remix)
Painkiller (Michael Mayer Mix)
I Want To Go Out (David Meyer Remix)
Question Mark (Adam Port Remix)
Terranova Links
