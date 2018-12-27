Orlando “Cachaíto” LópezBorn 2 February 1933. Died 9 February 2009
Orlando “Cachaíto” López
1933-02-02
Candelario Orlando López Vergara (February 2, 1933 – February 9, 2009), better known as Cachaíto, was a Cuban bassist and composer, who gained international fame after his involvement in the Buena Vista Social Club recordings. He was nicknamed Cachaíto ("little Cachao") after his uncle, the famous bassist and innovator of mambo music Israel "Cachao" López. His father and Cachao's older brother was Orestes López, also a famous bassist/multi-instrumentalist and composer.
Chan Chan
Chan Chan
Tumbao No.5 (Para Charlie Mingus)
Tumbao No.5 (Para Charlie Mingus)
Redencion
Redencion
Mis Dos Pequenas
Mis Dos Pequenas
Cachaito In Laboratory
Cachaito In Laboratory
A Gozar El Tumbao
A Gozar El Tumbao
Tumbao No.5 (by Charles Mingus)
Tumbao No.5 (by Charles Mingus)
Wahira
Wahira
Tumbango
Tumbango
