John Theodore Kongos (born 6 August 1945) is a South African singer and songwriter. He is best known for his 1971 top 10 hit single, "He's Gonna Step on You Again", on which 90's band Happy Mondays based their hit "Step On". Kongos's other big hit was "Tokoloshe Man", which features on the TV show Life On Mars and the CD soundtrack. His second album Kongos made the top 30 of the UK Albums Chart, but subsequent singles, "Great White Lady" (1972), "Ride the Lightning" (1975) and "Higher than God's Hat" (1975), did not chart.
