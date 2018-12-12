Lutricia McNealBorn 27 November 1973
Lutricia McNeal
1973-11-27
Lutricia McNeal Biography (Wikipedia)
Lutricia McNeal (born November 27, 1973) is an American soul and pop singer. She achieved worldwide success with her cover version of "Ain't That Just the Way" which sold two million copies worldwide.[citation needed]
Ain't That Just The Way
Stranded
Someone Loves You Honey
