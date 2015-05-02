TazReggae/dancehall
Taz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/008e77f3-be76-4436-9e30-ce7a1053d828
Taz Tracks
Sort by
Zaroori (Jay Dhabi Remix)
Taz
Zaroori (Jay Dhabi Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zaroori (Jay Dhabi Remix)
Last played on
Milna Zaroori Hai (Bootleg Remix)
MixtaBishi & Taz
Milna Zaroori Hai (Bootleg Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milna Zaroori Hai (Bootleg Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Jhoom Remix
Steelbanglez, Words Ali, immi & Taz
Jhoom Remix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jhoom Remix
Last played on
Ishq Hogiyaa [Timmy Vegas Remix]
Taz
Ishq Hogiyaa [Timmy Vegas Remix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ishq Hogiyaa [Timmy Vegas Remix]
Last played on
Taz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist