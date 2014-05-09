Håkan Rosengren is a Swedish clarinet virtuoso, active in the United States and Europe. He has worked with Esa-Pekka Salonen, Neeme Järvi, Christopher Hogwood, Osmo Vänskä, Jorma Panula, Pascal Verrot, Jan Krenz, Matthias Aeschbacher, Okko Kamu, Keith Clark, Sakari Oramo, and Leif Segerstam in performances with the Helsinki Philharmonic, Swedish Radio Symphony, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic, Odense Symphony, Helsingborg Symphony, Royal Swedish Chamber, Norrköping Symphony, Southern Jutland Symphony, Jönköping Symphony, Umeå Sinfonietta and Malmö Symphony Orchestras.

Rosengren’s concerto solo performances in Europe have taken him to the Lausanne Chamber Orchestra, Lithuanian National Symphony, Prague Philharmonic, Lisbon Metropolitan Orchestra, Porto Chamber Orchestra, Amadeus Chamber Orchestra, Slovakia Radio Symphony, Aukso Chamber Orchestra, Poznan Philharmonic, Polish Chamber Philharmonic, among others. Elsewhere he has appeared with the Los Angeles Mozart Orchestra, Minas Gerais Symphony (Brazil), Savannah Symphony, Akron Symphony, Asheville Symphony, Texas Festival Orchestra, Midland-Odessa Symphony, New West Symphony, and the Israeli Chamber Orchestra.