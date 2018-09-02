The Browns50's-60's country/folk vocal trio. Formed 1955. Disbanded 1967
The Browns
1955
The Browns Biography (Wikipedia)
The Browns were an American country and folk music vocal trio best known for their 1959 Grammy-nominated hit, "The Three Bells". The group, composed of Jim Edward Brown and his sisters Maxine and Bonnie Brown, had a close, smooth harmony characteristic of the Nashville sound, though their music also combined elements of folk and pop. They disbanded in 1967 and were elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in March 2015.
The Browns Tracks
The Old Lamplighter
The Browns
The Old Lamplighter
The Old Lamplighter
The Three Bells
The Browns
The Three Bells
The Three Bells
Down In The Valley
The Browns
Down In The Valley
Down In The Valley
Three Bells
The Browns
Three Bells
Three Bells
Looking Back to See
The Browns
Looking Back to See
Looking Back to See
I Take the Chance
The Browns
I Take the Chance
I Take the Chance
Cool Water
The Browns
Cool Water
Cool Water
