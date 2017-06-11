Topology is an indie classical quintet from Australia, formed in 1997. A leading Australian new music ensemble, they perform throughout Australia and abroad and have to date released 12 albums, including one with rock/electronica band Full Fathom Five and one with contemporary ensemble Loops. They were formerly the resident ensemble at the University of Western Sydney. The group works with composers including Tim Brady in Canada, Andrew Poppy, Michael Nyman, and Jeremy Peyton Jones in the UK, and Terry Riley, Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Carl Stone, and Paul Dresher in the US, as well as many Australian composers.

In 2009, Topology won the Outstanding Contribution by an Organisation award at the Australasian Performing Right Association (APRA) Classical Music Awards for their work on the 2008 Brisbane Powerhouse Series.