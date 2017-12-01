Franz RuppBorn 24 February 1901. Died 27 May 1992
Franz Rupp
Franz Rupp Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Rupp (February 24, 1901 – May 27, 1992) was a German-American pianist and accompanist.
Franz Rupp Tracks
Let Us Break Bread Together On Our Knees
Traditional Spiritual, Franz Rupp & Marian Anderson
Deep River
Harry Burleigh, Franz Rupp & Marian Anderson
Caro Mio Ben
Umberto Giordano
Humoresques, Op. 101: No. 7 in G-Flat Major (Arr. F. Kreisler)
Franz Rupp
Trampin'
Marian Anderson
'My Soul's been anchored in the Lord'
Florence Price
Befreit Op. 39, Cacille Op. 27 No. 2
Richard Strauss
Après un rêve
Gabriel Fauré
Cello Sonata no.2 in D, op. 58; 3rd mvt, Adagio
Felix Mendelssohn
Londonderry Air
Fritz Kreisler
Tambourin chinois
Fritz Kreisler
Adagio in A minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Londonderry Air (feat. Franz Rupp)
Fritz Kreisler
Tambourin chinois
Franz Kreisler & Franz Rupp
