Wally TaxBorn 14 February 1948. Died 10 April 2005
Wally Tax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/008677d7-01e0-4aac-8868-f2448a6b180f
Wally Tax Biography (Wikipedia)
Wladimir "Wally" Tax (14 February 1948 – 10 April 2005) was a Dutch singer and songwriter. He was founder and frontman of the Nederbeat group The Outsiders (1959–1969) and the rock group Tax Free (1969–1971).
After commercial and artistic success with The Outsiders in the late 1960s, he had a brief solo career in the 1970s, and then was a successful songwriter, producing a number of hit songs for Dutch artists. He faded into obscurity in the 1980s; after his death in 2005 two benefit concerts in Amsterdam proved his lasting popularity and influence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wally Tax Tracks
Sort by
I'm Not Important To You
Wally Tax
I'm Not Important To You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not Important To You
Last played on
Wally Tax Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist