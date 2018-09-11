Ale Möller (full name Arild Staffan Möller) (born March 26, 1955) is a Swedish musician and composer.

He was born and grew up in Scania in southern Sweden and started in music as a jazz trumpet player. He lived for a while in Greece where he learned to play the bouzouki and Möller got to play with the famous Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis.

Möller has formed or been a member of the Ale Möller Band, Frifot, the Stockholm Folk Big Band, Enteli, Filarfolket, Ale Möller's Lyckliga Enmansorkester and Neo Minore. He has also collaborated with a large number of musicians from Scandinavia and across the world including Aly Bain, Bruce Molsky, Robin Williamson, Gunnar Stubseid, Lena Willemark, Per Gudmundson, Jonas Knutsson, Sten Källman, Gunnar Stubseid and Thomas Ringdahl amongst others.

Ale Möller plays traditional Scandinavian music. He is also a notable proponent of World Music fusing his own folk traditions with those of Shetland, Greece, India and West Africa. He plays bouzouki, mandola, accordion, flutes, shawm, dulcimer, harp, harmonica and other instruments. His mandola is adapted to include extra frets.