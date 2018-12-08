Jesse JamesUS soul singer. Born 3 October 1943
Jesse James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-10-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/007d0e6c-a918-4444-b192-93544400f8c4
Jesse James Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse James (born James Herbert McClelland, October 3, 1943) is an American soul singer who had several minor US hits from the late 1960s to the late 1980s, and has continued to record since then.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jesse James Tracks
Sort by
If You Want A Love Affair
Jesse James
If You Want A Love Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesse James Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist