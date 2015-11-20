Vitamin ZFormed 1982. Disbanded 1998
Vitamin Z
1982
Vitamin Z Biography (Wikipedia)
Vitamin Z were an English pop rock group, formed in 1982 by vocalist Geoff Barradale and bassist Nick Lockwood. Their biggest hit "Burning Flame" charted in the UK and US, but their one other hit in the UK, "Every Time That I See You," did not chart in the US. Geoff Barradale now serves as manager for the Arctic Monkeys.
Vitamin Z Tracks
Can
Vitamin Z
Can
Can
Burning Flame
Vitamin Z
Burning Flame
Burning Flame
