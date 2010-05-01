Rainhard FendrichBorn 27 February 1955
Rainhard Fendrich
1955-02-27
Rainhard Fendrich Biography (Wikipedia)
Rainhard Jürgen Fendrich (born 27 February 1955, in Vienna) is an Austrian singer, composer, entertainer, and actor. He is one of the most successful Austropop musicians, and his songs are written in Viennese German. He is very popular in Austria, but less so in other German-speaking countries. In non-German speaking countries he is little known. His song from 1990, "I Am from Austria" (its lyrics, except for the title, are in Viennese German) is still popular in Austria.
Rainhard Fendrich Tracks
I Am From Austria
