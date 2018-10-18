Glenn SlaterBorn 1968
Glenn Slater
1968
Glenn Slater Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Slater (born 1968) is an American lyricist who collaborates with Alan Menken and other musical theatre composers. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Original Score for the Broadway version of The Little Mermaid at the 62nd Tony Awards in 2008, his second Tony nomination for Sister Act at the 65th Tony Awards in 2011, and his third Tony nomination for School of Rock at the 70th Tony Awards in 2016.
Glenn Slater Tracks
The Light Will Stay On
David Immerglück
The Light Will Stay On
The Light Will Stay On
Heaven By The Sea Love Never Dies
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Heaven By The Sea Love Never Dies
Heaven By The Sea Love Never Dies
