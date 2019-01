Nathan Joseph White also known as Whitey is an English songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist and soundtrack composer. He works primarily in the alternative pop field, bringing in elements of pop, rock, classical and electronic; with influences from many other genres and mediums, for example charleston, swing, psychedelia, metal, acid house, cut up poetry and found sounds.

