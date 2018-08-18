WhiteyUK electro musician Nathan Joseph White
Whitey Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathan Joseph White also known as Whitey is an English songwriter, musician, multi-instrumentalist and soundtrack composer. He works primarily in the alternative pop field, bringing in elements of pop, rock, classical and electronic; with influences from many other genres and mediums, for example charleston, swing, psychedelia, metal, acid house, cut up poetry and found sounds.
Whitey Tracks
Sort by
Leave Them All Behind (Soulwax Edit)
Whitey
Leave Them All Behind (Soulwax Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y.U.H.2.B.M.
Whitey
Y.U.H.2.B.M.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y.U.H.2.B.M.
Last played on
Leave Them All Behind
Whitey
Leave Them All Behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave Them All Behind
Last played on
Brief & Bright
Whitey
Brief & Bright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brief & Bright
Last played on
Lost Summer
Whitey
Lost Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Summer
Last played on
Saturday Night Ate Our Lives
Whitey
Saturday Night Ate Our Lives
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Night Ate Our Lives
Last played on
A Walk In The Dark
Whitey
A Walk In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Walk In The Dark
Last played on
And When Your Sun Goes Down
Whitey
And When Your Sun Goes Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And When Your Sun Goes Down
Last played on
