Vince TaylorRock and roll singer; The Playboys. Born 14 July 1939. Died 28 August 1991
Vince Taylor
1939-07-14
Vince Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Vince Taylor (14 July 1939 – 28 August 1991), born Brian Maurice Holden, was a British rock and roll singer. As the lead singer of Vince Taylor and His Playboys, sometimes Vince Taylor and The Playboys, he was successful primarily in France and other parts of Continental Europe during the late 1950s and early 1960s, afterwards falling into obscurity amidst personal problems and drug abuse.
Vince Taylor Tracks
Brand New Cadillac
I Like Love
Brand New Cadillac
Baby Let's Play House
Brand New Cadillac
MOVE OVER TIGER
Jet Black Machine
