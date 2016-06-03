Vince Taylor (14 July 1939 – 28 August 1991), born Brian Maurice Holden, was a British rock and roll singer. As the lead singer of Vince Taylor and His Playboys, sometimes Vince Taylor and The Playboys, he was successful primarily in France and other parts of Continental Europe during the late 1950s and early 1960s, afterwards falling into obscurity amidst personal problems and drug abuse.