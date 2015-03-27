Raw SoulEarly 70s US funk band
Raw Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/007886f9-1b60-4be5-9ade-c9435ae4cd89
Raw Soul Tracks
Sort by
The Gig
Raw Soul
The Gig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gig
Last played on
Leave My Beat Alone
Raw Soul
Leave My Beat Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave My Beat Alone
Last played on
Raw Soul Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist