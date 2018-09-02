Victoria MalloryActress. Born 20 September 1948. Died 30 August 2014
Victoria Mallory
1948-09-20
Victoria Mallory Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Mallory (September 20, 1948 – August 30, 2014) was an American singer and actress, best known for originating the role of Anne Egerman in the Broadway musical A Little Night Music.
Victoria Mallory Tracks
