Karen SouzaLatin Jazz Singer. Born 1 January 1983
Karen Souza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/00731a0c-5d56-4bf4-98c3-397a7cd46673
Karen Souza Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Souza (born January 10, 1984) is a jazz singer from La Pampa, Argentina.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karen Souza Tracks
Sort by
The Way It Is
Karen Souza
The Way It Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way It Is
Last played on
New Year's Day
Karen Souza
New Year's Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Year's Day
Last played on
Dindi
Karen Souza
Dindi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dindi
Last played on
Karen Souza Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist