Richard HawleyEnglish guitarist, singer-songwriter and producer from Sheffield. Born 17 January 1967
Richard Hawley
Richard Hawley Biography
Richard Willis Hawley (born 17 January 1967) is an English guitarist, singer-songwriter and producer. After his first band Treebound Story (formed while he was still at school) broke up, Hawley found success as a member of Britpop band Longpigs in the 1990s. After that group broke up in 2000, he later joined the band Pulp, led by his friend Jarvis Cocker, for a short time. As a solo musician, Hawley has released seven studio albums. He has been nominated for a Mercury prize twice and once for a Brit Award. He has collaborated with Lisa Marie Presley, Arctic Monkeys, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow and Paul Weller.
Best bits from The Songs of Scott Walker (1967-70) (2017)
2017-07-28
Highlights from the Songs of Scott Walker Prom.
Richard Hawley on dog walks and chip butties with John Grant
2017-07-25
Richard's backstage at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of playing in the Scott Walker Prom. He'll be performing alongside John Grant, and remembers the first time they met.
A stocking filler from Jarvis with Richard.
2016-12-25
Jarvis and Richard Hawley recorded 'Happy New Year' for you and wish you all the best for 2017.
Richard Hawley - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
2016-07-26
The Sheffield singer songwriter brings his heartfelt tunes to the Park Stage.
Richard Hawley talks to Stuart Maconie
2016-02-25
Richard Hawley talks to Stuart about being a jobbing musician and playing his dream venues.
Richard Hawley speaks to Stuart Maconie
2015-07-22
Sheffield's Richard Hawley chats to Stuart about his new album, Hollow Meadows.
Richard Hawley's Sheffield memories
2015-05-06
Richard Hawley reflects on his time as a musician in Sheffield and playing at Leadmills as part of 6 Music's tribute to the city.
Tribute to John Peel
2013-10-27
Billy Bragg, John Cooper Clarke, Clint Mansell & Richard Hawley talk Peel with Mary Anne.
Richard Hawley catches up with Dermot O'Leary
2013-03-18
Coles Corner
Coles Corner
Just Like the Rain
Just Like the Rain
Silent Night
Silent Night
Hotel Room
Hotel Room
Tonight The Streets Are Ours
Tonight The Streets Are Ours
Leave Your Body Behind You
Leave Your Body Behind You
Don't Stare At the Sun
Don't Stare At the Sun
Funny Cow
Funny Cow
Open Up Your Door
Open Up Your Door
Darlin' Wait for Me
Darlin' Wait for Me
Cheap Spanish Wine
Cheap Spanish Wine
Heart Of Oak
Heart Of Oak
There’s a Storm a Comin’
There’s a Storm a Comin’
Roll River Roll
Roll River Roll
Down in the Woods
Down in the Woods
Serious
Serious
Leaving Mikes House
Leaving Mikes House
For Your Lover Give Some Time (6 Music Session, 16 Sept 2010)
For Your Lover Give Some Time (6 Music Session, 16 Sept 2010)
(Wading Through) The Waters of My Time (6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2010)
(Wading Through) The Waters of My Time (6 Music Session, 16 Sep 2010)
The Sea Calls (6 Music Session, 16 Sept 2010)
The Sea Calls (6 Music Session, 16 Sept 2010)
Lady Solitude (6 Music Session, 16 Sept 2010)
Lady Solitude (6 Music Session, 16 Sept 2010)
Last Orders
Last Orders
20
Jun
2019
Richard Hawley, Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton
Stockport County Edgeley Park, Manchester, UK
20
Jun
2019
Richard Hawley, Paul Heaton, Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
Edgeley Park, Manchester, UK
21
Jun
2019
Richard Hawley, Paul Heaton, Jacqui Abbott and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
Edgeley Park, Manchester, UK
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
Royal Albert Hall
2017-07-25T19:43:20
25
Jul
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 15: The Songs of Scott Walker (1967–70)
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T19:43:20
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
23:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T19:43:20
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Richard Hawley
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-02-14T19:43:20
14
Feb
2013
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Richard Hawley
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
