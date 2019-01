Alexei Yurievich Borisov (Russian: Алeксeй Юpьeвич Борисов) has made music since the underground movement ignited in Russia in the beginning 1980s, and is known as a member of Night Prospekt, F.R.U.I.T.S., Volga, ASTMA, Fake Cats Project and among many other projects.

