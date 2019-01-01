Marco Antonio Solís Sosa (born December 29, 1959) is a Mexican musician, singer, composer, actor, and record producer.

Born and raised in Ario de Rosales, Michoacán, Mexico, Solís began his musical career at the age of six, performing part of Los Hermanitos Solís. In 1975 he co-founded Los Bukis, of which he was the lead vocalist and guitarist. The band split up after nearly two decades of success, with Solís pursuing a solo career. Solís released his first solo album, En Pleno Vuelo in 1996 by Fonovisa Records.

Solís has been awarded five Latin Grammy Awards, two Lo Nuestro Awards, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has been inducted into the Billboard Latin Music Hall of Fame.