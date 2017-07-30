Nanda Malini (Sinhala:නන්දා මාලනී) (born 23 August 1943) is a Sri Lankan singer. She is one of the best known and most honoured singers of Sri Lanka. Her choice of singing themes are based on real life and social-cultural situations. Her songs intricate notional ideas of relationships, life-circumstances, and emotions that stem out of human realities. She has been credited as starting a new chapter in Sri Lankan classical music.