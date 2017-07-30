Nanda MaliniSri Lankan classical singer, born 1943. Born 23 August 1943
Nanda Malini
1943-08-23
Nanda Malini Biography (Wikipedia)
Nanda Malini (Sinhala:නන්දා මාලනී) (born 23 August 1943) is a Sri Lankan singer. She is one of the best known and most honoured singers of Sri Lanka. Her choice of singing themes are based on real life and social-cultural situations. Her songs intricate notional ideas of relationships, life-circumstances, and emotions that stem out of human realities. She has been credited as starting a new chapter in Sri Lankan classical music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nanda Malini Tracks
