Mercan Dede (born Arkın Ilıcalı, 1966, Bursa, Turkey), also known as DJ Arkin Allen, is a Turkish composer, ney and bendir player, DJ and producer. He divides his time between Turkey, Europe and North America. He is a world music artist, playing a fusion of traditional acoustic Turkish and other oriental musics with electronic sounds.
His best known albums include Seyahatname, Su ( water), and Nar. He has worked in collaboration with Turkish and international musicians such as Susheela Raman, Azam Ali, Dhafer Youssef, Sheema Mukherjee (Transglobal Underground) and Hugh Marsh.
Mercan Dede Tracks
