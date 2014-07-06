The Safety Fire were a British progressive metal band formed in London in 2006. The Safety Fire first made a name for themselves in the UK scene with the release of their critically acclaimed EP "Sections" in 2009 and their reputation as a powerfully energetic live band. They toured extensively across the UK with bands such as Malefice, The Arusha Accord, Bleed From Within, and Rise to Remain, as well as progressive metal bands Periphery and Monuments throughout Europe. The Safety Fire also appeared at Sonisphere Festival UK in 2011 alongside Metallica, Slipknot, Mastodon, and The Mars Volta.