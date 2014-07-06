The Safety FireFormed 2006
The Safety Fire
2006
The Safety Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
The Safety Fire were a British progressive metal band formed in London in 2006. The Safety Fire first made a name for themselves in the UK scene with the release of their critically acclaimed EP "Sections" in 2009 and their reputation as a powerfully energetic live band. They toured extensively across the UK with bands such as Malefice, The Arusha Accord, Bleed From Within, and Rise to Remain, as well as progressive metal bands Periphery and Monuments throughout Europe. The Safety Fire also appeared at Sonisphere Festival UK in 2011 alongside Metallica, Slipknot, Mastodon, and The Mars Volta.
The Safety Fire Tracks
Mouth Of Swords
The Safety Fire
Mouth Of Swords
Mouth Of Swords
Last played on
Beware The Leopard (Jaguar)
The Safety Fire
Beware The Leopard (Jaguar)
Glass Crush
The Safety Fire
Glass Crush
Glass Crush
Last played on
Red Hatchet
The Safety Fire
Red Hatchet
Red Hatchet
Last played on
Floods Of Colour
The Safety Fire
Floods Of Colour
Huge Hammers
The Safety Fire
Huge Hammers
Huge Hammers
Last played on
