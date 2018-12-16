Arty McGlynn
Arty McGlynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Arty McGlynn is a Northern Irish guitarist born in Omagh, County Tyrone. In addition to his solo work, he has collaborated with different notable groups such as Patrick Street, Planxty, Four Men and a Dog, De Dannan and the Van Morrison Band. He played guitar on the critically acclaimed 1989 Van Morrison album, Avalon Sunset. He has also played duo performances and recordings with uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn, and his wife, fiddle player Nollaig Casey.
Arty McGlynn Tracks
Cranman
Arty McGlynn
Port: The Ballintore Jig
Arty McGlynn
Cabbage And Cale
Nollaig Casey
The Cranman
Arty McGlynn
THE OLD BUSH/SPIKE ISLAND LASSES/THE CROOKED ROAD
Arty McGlynn
RILEANNA: THE MONAGHAN TWIG/COLLIER'S
Arty McGlynn
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots/ Tomas O Canainn's
Arty McGlynn
I Ne'er Shall Wean Her / The Priest In His Boots / Tomas O Canainn's
Arty McGlynn
Miss Monaghan, The Flags of Dublin, Hand Me Down the Tackle
Arty McGlynn
Among The Heather
Arty McGlynn
Wild Irishman / Grand Spey / Billy Brocker's
Arty McGlynn
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Arty McGlynn
Fonn Mall Agus Ril: Marig Ar Pollanton / Cahir's Kitchen
Arty McGlynn
Tom Cronin's Homework
Nollaig Casey
A Stor Mo Chroi
Nollaig Casey
Carolan's Draught
Arty McGlynn
The Blackbird
Arty McGlynn
The Gold Ring
Trad.
Newfoundland
Shaun Davey
Farewell To Govan
Liam O’Flynn
Knockaulin/The March of the Clans
Trad.
Port na bPucaí (Bookee) (The Music of the Spirits)
Trad.
The Winter's End
Shaun Davey
An Droichead - The Bridge
Liam O’Flynn
Alborada
Trad.
i ne'er shall wean her/the priest in his boots/tomas o canainn's
Arty McGlynn
Saturday Night Shuffle
Arty McGlynn
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Celtic Connections - Béla Fleck
City Halls
2016-01-23T19:53:59
23
Jan
2016
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Celtic Connections - Béla Fleck
19:30
City Halls
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-12T19:53:59
12
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
