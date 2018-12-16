Arty McGlynn is a Northern Irish guitarist born in Omagh, County Tyrone. In addition to his solo work, he has collaborated with different notable groups such as Patrick Street, Planxty, Four Men and a Dog, De Dannan and the Van Morrison Band. He played guitar on the critically acclaimed 1989 Van Morrison album, Avalon Sunset. He has also played duo performances and recordings with uilleann piper Liam O'Flynn, and his wife, fiddle player Nollaig Casey.