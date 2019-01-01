Igor Wakhevitch (born a 12 May in Gassin, a small and wonderful village from the 13th century with a view above the port and gulf of Saint Tropez, France) is an avant-garde French composer. He released a series of studio albums in the 1970s and composed the music of the only opera imagined by Salvador Dalí: Être Dieu ("To Be God"). Igor is the elder son of the very famous set designer, cinema, theatre, opera, ballet Georges Wakhevitch and Maria Carlo (Marica Wakhevitch), a French actress, pupil of George and Ludmilla Pitoeff, and later on, a close associate of Yves Saint-Laurent and Hubert de Givenchy in Paris, in charge of the "prêt à porter" (Boutique Yves Saint-Laurent). Igor's young brother, Alexandre Wakhevitch is a historian of classical painting, mostly the Italian "Renaissance" period.