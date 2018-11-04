Curtis FullerBorn 15 December 1934
Curtis Fuller
1934-12-15
Curtis Fuller Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis DuBois Fuller (born December 15, 1934) is an American jazz trombonist, known as a member of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers and contributor to many classic jazz recordings.
A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening
Three Blind Mice (excerpt)
The Quintessence
Five Spot After Dark
Strut Time
Caribbean Fire Dance
Killer Joe
Calling Miss Khadija
Blue Train
Oscarlypso
Three Blind Mice
Little Dreams
