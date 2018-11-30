Marcus FarnsworthBaritone vocalist
Marcus Farnsworth
Marcus Farnsworth Performances & Interviews
Marcus Farnsworth Tracks
Last Man Standing (World Premiere)
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
The North Sea Ground
Traditional English, Ernest John Moeran, Marcus Farnsworth & John Talbot
Composer
Nutting Time (6 Suffolk Folksongs)
Ernest John Moeran
Is my team ploughing? (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Performer
The lads in their hundreds (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Performer
Songs from Kerry: The Roving Dingle Boy; The Tinker's Daughter
Ernest John Moeran
A Sea Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Face
Ross Harris
The Wound-Dresser
John Adams
Face - Symphonic Songs and Choruses (excerpt)
Ross HARRIS, Marie Arnet, James Way, Marcus Farnsworth, BBC Singers, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Gergely Madaras
Composer
Eight Songs for a Mad King (Proms 2017)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Histoires naturelles (Le paon)
Maurice Ravel
Doctor Atomic - Act 1
John Adams
Evening Hymn
Henry Purcell
Three Songs (Mourned)
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Schwanengesang (Liebesbotschaft)
Franz Schubert
In Parenthesis Act 2
Iain Bell, Peter Coleman-Wright, Alexandra Deshorties, Mark le Brocq, George Humphreys, Marcus Farnsworth, Donald Maxwell, Graham Clark, English National Opera Orchestra, Welsh National Opera Chorus, Carlo Rizzi, Andrew Bidlack, Joe Roche, Martin Lloyd & Simon Crosby Buttle
Composer
Choir
A Seaman's Life
Ernest John Moeran
Carmina burana
Carl Orff
Choir
Conductor
Let us garlands bring
Gerald Finzi
When I am dead my dearest
John Ireland
If there were dreams to sell
John Ireland
Sea Fever
John Ireland
Not all my torments, real. Britten
Henry Purcell
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Berlioz & Dutilleux
MediaCityUK, Salford
2018-12-19
19
Dec
2018
14:00
MediaCityUK, Salford
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Martyn Brabbins conducts Bax, Cheryl Frances-Hoad and Vaughan Williams
Barbican, London
2018-11-30
30
Nov
2018
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Ryan Wigglesworth conducts Mark-Anthony Turnage's powerful opera The Silver Tassie
Barbican, London
2018-11-10
10
Nov
2018
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Adams's The Wound-Dresser & UK premiere from Ross Harris
Barbican, London
2018-04-28
28
Apr
2018
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: A Sea Symphony and Earth Dances
Barbican, London
2017-10-13
13
Oct
2017
Barbican, London
