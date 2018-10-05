The Soul Searchers70s US funk group
The Soul Searchers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/006044a1-f04e-40ae-bd9f-c084837a771b
The Soul Searchers Tracks
Sort by
Soul To The People
The Soul Searchers
Soul To The People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul To The People
Last played on
Blow Your Whistle (Brooklyn Classic Remix)
The Soul Searchers
Blow Your Whistle (Brooklyn Classic Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow Your Whistle (Brooklyn Classic Remix)
Last played on
Ashley's Roachclip
The Soul Searchers
Ashley's Roachclip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashley's Roachclip
Last played on
1993
The Soul Searchers
1993
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1993
Last played on
Funk for the folks
The Soul Searchers
Funk for the folks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funk for the folks
Last played on
Think
Soul Searchers
Think
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think
Last played on
Ashley's Roachclip (Nick Bike 'cut'n'paste' Edit)
The Soul Searchers
Ashley's Roachclip (Nick Bike 'cut'n'paste' Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashley's Roachclip (Nick Bike 'cut'n'paste' Edit)
Performer
Last played on
Blow Your Whistle
The Soul Searchers
Blow Your Whistle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow Your Whistle
Last played on
Ashley's Roach Clip
The Soul Searchers
Ashley's Roach Clip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ashley's Roach Clip
Performer
Last played on
It's All In Your Mind
The Soul Searchers
It's All In Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All In Your Mind
Last played on
Your Love Is So Doggone Good
The Soul Searchers
Your Love Is So Doggone Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Love Is So Doggone Good
Last played on
We The People
The Soul Searchers
We The People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We The People
Last played on
Boogie Up The Nation
The Soul Searchers
Boogie Up The Nation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Up The Nation
Last played on
Blow Your Whistle
The Soul Searchers
Blow Your Whistle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow Your Whistle
Performer
Last played on
If It Ain't Funky
The Soul Searchers
If It Ain't Funky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If It Ain't Funky
Last played on
Can't Get Enough
The Soul Searchers
Can't Get Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Get Enough
Last played on
Soul To Soul
The Soul Searchers
Soul To Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul To Soul
Last played on
We The People (Pt 1)
The Soul Searchers
We The People (Pt 1)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We The People (Pt 1)
Last played on
The Soul Searchers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist