Túlio Mourão (born January 18, 1952) is a pianist and composer from Minas Gerais, Brazil.

He was a former member of Os Mutantes, in its progressive rock phase. He has played with artists such as Chico Buarque, Caetano Veloso, Mercedes Sosa, Pat Metheny, Paul Winter, and Jon Anderson. Milton Nascimento, Pat Metheny, Bob Berg, Maria Bethania, and Eugénia Melo e Castro, among other artists, have recorded his songs.

Túlio Mourão’s instrumental music is founded on a firm base of melodic construction. This and his experience with soundtracks allow him to create themes that are far from mere pretexts for improvisation. Túlio seeks to establish a personal and original profile within the Brazilian instrumental music scene, producing music ranging from the classical genre to religious chants from the sacred and popular tradition of Minas Gerais. He said, "The pianist exercises a more brazilian and rhythmic profile through a stimulating dynamic between the left and right hand, resulting in a so baptized jazz mineiro."