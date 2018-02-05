Rudolf SerkinBorn 28 March 1903. Died 8 May 1991
Rudolf Serkin
1903-03-28
Rudolf Serkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Serkin (28 March 1903 – 8 May 1991) was a Bohemian-born pianist. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Beethoven interpreters of the 20th century.
Rudolf Serkin Tracks
Piano Concerto No 20 First Movement
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 20 First Movement
Piano Concerto No 20 First Movement
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Franz Schubert
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
Piano Sonata in B Flat D960
The Shepherd on the Rock, D.965
Franz Schubert
The Shepherd on the Rock, D.965
The Shepherd on the Rock, D.965
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050
Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050
Fantasia in G minor, Op.77
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fantasia in G minor, Op.77
Fantasia in G minor, Op.77
Piano Trio No.2 in E flat, D 929
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio No.2 in E flat, D 929
Piano Trio No.2 in E flat, D 929
Capriccio in B flat major BWV.992 (Sopra la lontananza del suo fratello dilettissimo)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Capriccio in B flat major BWV.992 (Sopra la lontananza del suo fratello dilettissimo)
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.17: 'Nicht wandle, mein Licht'
Johannes Brahms
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.17: 'Nicht wandle, mein Licht'
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.17: 'Nicht wandle, mein Licht'
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.9: 'Am Donaustrande'
Johannes Brahms
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.9: 'Am Donaustrande'
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.9: 'Am Donaustrande'
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.6: 'Ein kleiner, hubscher Vogel'
Johannes Brahms
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.6: 'Ein kleiner, hubscher Vogel'
Liebeslieder Waltz, Op.52 No.6: 'Ein kleiner, hubscher Vogel'
14 canons on the first eight bass notes of the Aria ground from the Goldberg Variations BWV1087
Johann Sebastian Bach
14 canons on the first eight bass notes of the Aria ground from the Goldberg Variations BWV1087
14 canons on the first eight bass notes of the Aria ground from the Goldberg Variations BWV1087
Cello Sonata No 1 in E minor, Op 38
Johannes Brahms
Cello Sonata No 1 in E minor, Op 38
Cello Sonata No 1 in E minor, Op 38
Capriccio brilliante, Op. 22
Felix Mendelssohn
Capriccio brilliante, Op. 22
Capriccio brilliante, Op. 22
Liebeslieder Waltzes Op.52 (Nos.1-6)
Johannes Brahms
Liebeslieder Waltzes Op.52 (Nos.1-6)
Liebeslieder Waltzes Op.52 (Nos.1-6)
Sonata quasi una fantasia in C sharp minor Op.27`2 (Moonlight) for piano (Piano sonata no.14)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata quasi una fantasia in C sharp minor Op.27`2 (Moonlight) for piano (Piano sonata no.14)
Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat (Emperor): 1st mvt - Allegro
Rudolf Serkin
Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat (Emperor): 1st mvt - Allegro
Piano Concerto No.5 in E flat (Emperor): 1st mvt - Allegro
Choral Fantasy, Op 80
Ludwig van Beethoven
Choral Fantasy, Op 80
Choral Fantasy, Op 80
Concerto no. 1 in D minor Op.15 for piano and orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Concerto no. 1 in D minor Op.15 for piano and orchestra
Concerto no. 1 in D minor Op.15 for piano and orchestra
