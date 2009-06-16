ReVampMetal band by Floor Jansen, ex-After Forever. Formed 16 June 2009. Disbanded 29 September 2016
ReVamp
2009-06-16
ReVamp Biography (Wikipedia)
ReVamp was a Dutch progressive metal band formed by singer-songwriter Floor Jansen after her previous band After Forever disbanded in 2009.
