Duke (born Mark Carson Adams) is a British singer, songwriter and producer.
He had two Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart: his deep house version of "So In Love With You," which was his biggest hit, reaching #1 in 1997, and his follow-up "Greater," which peaked at #9 in 1998.
