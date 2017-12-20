The Bitter SpringsFormed 1985
The Bitter Springs
1985
The Bitter Springs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bitter Springs are an English rock group from the London suburb of Teddington. The band evolved from Last Party, who had formed in 1985, with the name changing in 1996. The band have released two albums as Last Party, and six as The Bitter Springs and also played with Vic Godard as Subway Sect, on and off for nine years.
The Bitter Springs Tracks
New Ambition (6 Music session from Marc Riley 191017)
Vic Godard
New Ambition (6 Music session from Marc Riley 191017)
New Ambition (6 Music session from Marc Riley 191017)
Last played on
The Addison Brothers
The Bitter Springs
The Addison Brothers
The Addison Brothers
Last played on
World Of Love
The Bitter Springs
World Of Love
World Of Love
Last played on
Something Good Together
The Bitter Springs
Something Good Together
Something Good Together
Last played on
The Wounded
The Bitter Springs
The Wounded
The Wounded
Last played on
My Life As A Dog In A Pigsty
The Bitter Springs
My Life As A Dog In A Pigsty
My Life As A Dog In A Pigsty
Last played on
Et Maintenant
The Bitter Springs
Et Maintenant
Et Maintenant
Last played on
And Even Now
The Bitter Springs
And Even Now
And Even Now
Last played on
