La Coka Nostra Biography (Wikipedia)
La Coka Nostra (short LCN) is a hip hop supergroup from the United States composed of DJ Lethal, Danny Boy, Ill Bill and Slaine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
