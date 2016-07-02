Heinz RehfussBorn 25 May 1917. Died 27 June 1988
Heinz Rehfuss
Heinz Rehfuss Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinz Julius Rehfuss (25 May 1917 – 27 June 1988) was a Swiss operatic bass-baritone, who later became an American citizen. He was particularly associated with the title roles in Don Giovanni and Boris Godunov, and Golaud in Pelléas et Mélisande.
Heinz Rehfuss Tracks
Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Revelge
Gustav Mahler
Les noces
Basia Retchitzka, Lucienne Devallier, Renee Peter, Doris Rossiaud, Roger Aubert, Motet de Geneve, Игорь Фёдорович Стравинский, Hugues Cuénod, Heinz Rehfuss, Jacques Horneffer & Ernest Ansermet
Past BBC Events
Proms 1956: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
1956-08-21T20:02:34
21
Aug
1956
Royal Albert Hall
