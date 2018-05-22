The HorrorsUK psychedelic/garage rock band. Formed 2005
The Horrors
2005
The Horrors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Horrors are an English rock band formed in Southend-on-Sea in 2005, consisting of lead vocalist Faris Badwan, guitarist Joshua Hayward, keyboardist and synthesiser player Tom Cowan (also known as Tom Furse), bassist Rhys Webb, and drummer and percussionist Joe Spurgeon. Their music has been classified as garage rock, garage punk, gothic rock, shoegazing and post-punk revival.
The band have released five studio albums: Strange House (2007), Primary Colours (2009), Skying (2011), Luminous (2014) and V (2017) all of which charted within the UK Top 40.
The Horrors Performances & Interviews
- 'My dad kept a brain on the mantelpiece' Faris Badwan chats to Mary Anne Hobbshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059x1jl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059x1jl.jpg2017-07-29T07:00:00.000ZFaris Badwan of The Horrors on what it was like to grow up with both parents in the medical profession.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059x0wf
'My dad kept a brain on the mantelpiece' Faris Badwan chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
The Horrors Tracks
I Can See Through You
The Horrors
I Can See Through You
I Can See Through You
Still Life
The Horrors
Still Life
Still Life
Something To Remember Me By
The Horrors
Something To Remember Me By
Something To Remember Me By
Weighed Down
The Horrors
Weighed Down
Weighed Down
I See You
The Horrors
I See You
I See You
So Now You Know
The Horrors
So Now You Know
So Now You Know
Machine
The Horrors
Machine
Machine
Press Enter To Exit
The Horrors
Press Enter To Exit
Press Enter To Exit
Scarlet Fields
The Horrors
Scarlet Fields
Scarlet Fields
First Day of Spring
The Horrors
First Day of Spring
First Day of Spring
Sea Within A Sea (Glastonbury 2009)
The Horrors
Sea Within A Sea (Glastonbury 2009)
Sea Within A Sea (Glastonbury 2009)
I Only Think Of You - Glastonbury 2009
The Horrors
I Only Think Of You - Glastonbury 2009
Do You Remember - Glastonbury 2009
The Horrors
Do You Remember - Glastonbury 2009
Do You Remember - Glastonbury 2009
Who Can Say
The Horrors
Who Can Say
Who Can Say
Three Decades - Glastonbury 2009
The Horrors
Three Decades - Glastonbury 2009
Three Decades - Glastonbury 2009
Mirrors Image - Glastonbury 2009
The Horrors
Mirrors Image - Glastonbury 2009
Mirrors Image - Glastonbury 2009
I Can't Control Myself - Glastonbury 2009
The Horrors
I Can't Control Myself - Glastonbury 2009
Whole New Way
The Horrors
Whole New Way
Whole New Way
Upcoming Events
9
May
2019
The Horrors
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T19:44:52
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T19:44:52
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Horrors
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-04-23T19:44:52
23
Apr
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: The Horrors
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-02-28T19:44:52
28
Feb
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T19:44:52
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Similar Artists
