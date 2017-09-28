Ethel LeginskaBorn 13 April 1886. Died 26 February 1970
Ethel Leginska
1886-04-13
Ethel Leginska Biography (Wikipedia)
Ethel Liggins (13 April 1886 – 26 February 1970) was a British pianist, composer, conductor and music educator.
She was a student of Theodor Leschetizky, later studying composition with Rubin Goldmark and Ernest Bloch, and conducting with Eugene Goossens, Robert Heger and Gennaro Papi. Among her students were pianist and harpsichorist Gavin Williamson, James Henry Fields, Daniel Pollack and Bruce Sutherland. She was a pioneer of women's opportunity in music performance and conducting, being the first woman to conduct many of the world's leading orchestras.
Ethel Leginska Tracks
Six Moments musicaux, D.780 (no.1 in C major)
Franz Schubert
Six Moments musicaux, D.780 (no.1 in C major)
Six Moments musicaux, D.780 (no.1 in C major)
Polonaise in A major Op. 40, No. 1, Military Polonaise
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise in A major Op. 40, No. 1, Military Polonaise
Polonaise in A major Op. 40, No. 1, Military Polonaise
Moments Musicaux No. 6 in A flat Major
Franz Schubert
Moments Musicaux No. 6 in A flat Major
Moments Musicaux No. 6 in A flat Major
Past BBC Events
Proms 1924: Prom 19
Queen's Hall
1924-08-30T19:50:27
30
Aug
1924
Proms 1924: Prom 19
Proms 1924: Prom 03
Queen's Hall
1924-08-12T19:50:27
12
Aug
1924
Proms 1924: Prom 03
Proms 1923: Prom 25
Queen's Hall
1923-09-08T19:50:27
8
Sep
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 25
Proms 1906: Prom 04
Queen's Hall
1906-08-22T19:50:27
22
Aug
1906
Proms 1906: Prom 04
